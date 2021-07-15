ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Drivers who use the Interstate 44 and Interstate 270 interchange in southwest St. Louis County should be prepared for closures over the next few weeks.
Starting around 9 a.m. on July 15, MoDOT crews will close much of the deceleration lane from northbound I-270 to westbound I-44. The exit ramp will remain open, except over the next two weekends, and those drivers will need to use the exit from the right hand through lane on northbound I-270. The lane will be closed for about 30 days.
By 8:30 p.m. on July 16, crews will close all lanes of westbound I-44 at I-270, including the ramp from northbound I-270 to westbound I-44, until 5 a.m. Monday. During the closure, drivers will be diverted to exit to I-270 and then get back on westbound I-44 by following I-270 northbound to Dougherty Ferry to southbound I-270 to the westbound I-44 exit ramp. One lane of the roadway will remain closed for the remainder of the year for the Meramec River Bridge Project.
The same closures are expected to be in place the following weekend as well. During the closures, crews will be removing and replacing a girder on the I-270 bridge. The construction is needed after a truck hit the girder last year. All work is weather permitting.
