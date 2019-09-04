COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A portion of southbound Interstate 255 will be closed throughout the weekend.
The lanes will close from Interstate 55/70 to Interstate 64 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. During the closure, a posted detour will direct drivers to take southbound Interstate 55 to eastbound Interstate 64 to return to southbound Interstate 255.
While the lanes are closed, IDOT workers will be making necessary bridge repairs.
The lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.