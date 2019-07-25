ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police have closed a portion of Lucas and Hunt near Interstate 70 after shots were fired this morning.

Lucas & Hunt shots fired

A St. Louis County police vehicle outside an apartment complex after a car and building were damaged by gunfire Thursday.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, a building and vehicle were damaged by gunshots around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen to traffic.

Apparent bus stop damage

A bus stop appeared to be damaged by gunfire on Lucas & Hunt.

No one was injured.

No suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.