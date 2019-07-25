ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police have closed a portion of Lucas and Hunt near Interstate 70 after shots were fired this morning.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, a building and vehicle were damaged by gunshots around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
It is unknown when the roadway will reopen to traffic.
No one was injured.
No suspects are in custody.
