ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The northbound lanes of IL 3 between IL 140 and Broadway will be closed next week.
The complete directional closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Nov. 1 and last until 7 p.m. Nov. 5. During the closure, a marked detour will direct drivers to Washington Ave. and lead into Homer Adams Parkway. The roadwork is weather permitting.
The closure is needed to continue pavement repairs as a part of a larger Homer Adams Parkway resurfacing project. The entire project is expected to be completed by June 2022.
