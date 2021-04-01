ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were shut down in north St. Louis after a police pursuit ended in a crash on the interstate.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said the officers were in pursuit of two armed carjacking suspects out of Bridgeton and the pursuit started in Hazelwood. The pursuit ended when the suspects' car crashed on the interstate.
All eastbound lanes of I-70 past Jennings Station Road were closed as of 6 p.m.
