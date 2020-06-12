ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – All lanes of Interstate 270 at Old Halls Ferry in North County will be closed this weekend.
The lanes will close at 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, and reopen them at 5 a.m. Monday. During the closure, workers will tear down the Old Halls Ferry Bridge.
Marked detours will direct drivers around the closure.
For eastbound interstate traffic, drivers will exit at the New Halls Ferry Road ramp, travel through the intersection to Pershall Road, through the Old Halls Ferry Road intersection to the Old Halls Ferry Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-270.
Westbound traffic will take the Old Halls Ferry Road exit to travel through the Old Halls Ferry Road intersection to Dunn Road and then go through the New Halls Ferry Road intersection to the Dunn Road entrance ramp to westbound I-270.
Click here for updates regarding the I-270 project.
