ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of Interstate 44 will be closed this weekend so crews can remove the Watson Road Bridge.
According to MoDOT, the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate will be closed between Interstate 270 and Geyer Road starting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31. In addition, crews will close the westbound Route 366 bridge at the same time.
During the closure, drivers will still be able to get from westbound I-44 to northbound and southbound I-270, and from eastbound I-44 to northbound and southbound I-270, as well as to eastbound Watson Road. MoDOT advises eastbound I044 drivers who want to continue that way to take Watson Road, turn onto Lindbergh and then take Lindbergh back to eastbound I-44. Drivers who want to continue on westbound I-44 will need to take the I-270 exit and use the westbound Watson ramp to continue traveling that way during the closure.
All lanes of I-44 are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 3.
When the lanes reopen, MoDOT says the eastbound lanes will be restriped with two through lanes, one ramp lane for northbound I-270 and one ramp lane for southbound I-270.
The Watson Road Bridge will remain closed for five months while crews rebuild it.
