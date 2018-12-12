ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of Interstate 70 north of St. Louis City will close Friday night.
The lanes will close in both directions between Salisbury and Madison starting at 8 p.m. so crews can remove the pedestrian bridge over the interstate north of Madison Street. During the closure, the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge will remain open but drivers will only be able to exit into the city at Tucker.
Crews plan to specifically close the ramps from Biddle Street and 3rd Street to eastbound Interstate 44 starting at 7:30 p.m. They will also close eastbound Interstate 70 and westbound Interstate 44 at Salisbury at 8 p.m. and eastbound Interstate 44 and westbound Interstate 70 at the Madison Street/St. Louis Avenue exit at 8:30 p.m.
While the closures are in place, detours for the interstate will be marked.
Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 70/westbound Interstate 44 will reopen by noon Saturday. All remaining lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
In addition, the express lanes will close Thursday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. and remain closed until mid-January.
