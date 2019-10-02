ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of southbound Interstate 255 will be closed from Interstate 55/70 to Interstate 64 in St. Clair County this weekend.
The lane closures will begin Friday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. A posted detour will direct traffic to take southbound Interstate 55 to eastbound Interstate 64 to return to southbound Interstate 255.
During the closure, crews will be making bridge repairs.
The lanes were originally planned to be closed the weekend of Sept. 20 but the work was delayed due to that weekend's weather forecast.
