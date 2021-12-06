Porch pirates targeting St. Louis-area homes just weeks before Christmas

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We've seen it time and time again, thieves in broad daylight stealing packages from area residents' front porches. As we approach Christmas, local law enforcement is recommending you think twice before you order something to your home. It may be gone when you get back.
"It's wrong, it's disgusting, and I wish they could be caught," Mary Cline said.
Cline's lived in South City for more than four decades. She describes her neighborhood on South Kingshighway as quiet, with no major issues, until last week.
"I had an alert on my phone that a package was delivered. I wasn't home, and I arrived home and didn't see anything," Cline said.
Cline said she immediately checked her Ring Doorbell camera. About 30 minutes after her package was delivered, she catches two thieves walking up to her front porch and stealing her two packages. The video shows a woman in a red pull-over with sunglasses and a mask on, as well as a man in a black hoodie and a mask. Their getaway car, a maroon pick up truck, was parked right in front of Cline's home.
"It made me angry," Cline explained.
The thieves got away with Christmas gifts worth hundreds of dollars. The most expensive item was purchased from Dick's Sporting Goods. Cline said when she called Dick's, they immediately sent her a new one, free of charge. She tells News 4 she got lucky.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis Metropolitan Police and St. Louis County Police to see what their data shows when it comes to these types of thefts. Both departments' data shows thefts have actually declined since 2020. It's important to note, not everyone reports an incident when it happens.
Law enforcement is recommending St. Louisans to think twice before ordering something to your home. They said it's safer to order items to your workplace or to an Amazon or UPS locker. Residents said they're now planning to change their ordering methods.
"We'll be a little more vigilant and maybe change the drop-off locations. Watch those alerts when you get those deliveries, and pick them up as soon as you can," Cline said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.