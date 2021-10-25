ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 has continued to update you on supply chain shortages, and the serious threat it poses with holidays around the corner. Consumer researchers are finding because of this mess, people are going shopping now and not waiting for Black Friday or other deals.
Local police are saying you need to take action before buying. This comes after two back-to-back incidents in the St. Louis region that residents say have far too many similarities.
"I had only been gone from my house for 15 minutes. So, that package was delivered about five minutes after I left, and then they were there within 10," April Foster explained.
Foster lives in South City. She says she's never had an issue with package thefts until last Saturday. Ring Doorbell footage from Foster's front porch shows a man grabbing her package and Halloween decorations, and getting back into his white Ford F150.
"It's frustrating. This isn't someone who's in need obviously. He drives a really expensive truck, and I think that's the most frustrating thing," Foster explained.
Her neighbor's Ring camera also caught the thief in the act. He was in and out of his car, with stolen packages, in less than 15 seconds. Foster says she thinks he was following a delivery truck. Four miles away from Foster, just two days prior, the same thing happened in Richmond Heights.
"I came home excited because I was expecting a Halloween costume, and I checked, saw my package was delivered, and I was very confused," Andrea Bagaglio said.
Bagaglio says last Thursday around 1 p.m., a white Ford F150 parked in her driveway. This time, Ring Doorbell footage shows the passenger get out of the car, walk up to Bagaglio's front porch, and snag her package.
"I was told a similar or the same truck hit another house in the neighborhood, maybe a few blocks on the other side of Dale, and they took a package worth quite a bit of money," Bagaglio explained.
Bagaglio says she called Richmond Heights police to report the incident, and they informed her of another incident in her neighborhood. When News 4 called Richmond Heights Police Monday, they would not do an interview about this topic. Both Bagaglio and Foster posted their individual incidents on the Nextdoor app. They eventually found each other's incidents, and tell News 4 they noticed a big similarity.
"The trucks look the same," Foster said.
"If these are the same people driving around and they're hitting different neighborhoods, I just hope police collaborate and figure out who it is," Bagaglio added.
For now, both residents tell News 4, they're reconsidering online ordering and definitely searching for other delivery options. News 4 spoke with St. Louis County police Monday, although the incidents didn't happen in their jurisdiction, they have some tips for those who plan to order packages this upcoming holiday season.
"With the holiday season approaching and a growing concern of some regarding porch related thefts, residents might consider alternatives to receiving packages such as having the package delivered to a neighbor, friend, or relative who would be home during usual delivery hours. Some shipping companies (such as UPS, FedEx, or USPS) offer pick up. Although not always convenient, it offers a secure location for delivery," St. Louis County PD said.
