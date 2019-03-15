ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis are asking for help identifying a porch pirate.
The suspect is wanted for stealing a package off the porch of a home in the 2700 block of Louisiana the afternoon of March 12. Police said the item was valued below $150.
The suspect was wearing a unique USA Olympics jacket at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.