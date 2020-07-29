ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help finding a porch pirate who stole packages in St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood.
The man was captured on surveillance taking the packages off a porch in the 3400 block of Wyoming the evening of July 18, 2020.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
