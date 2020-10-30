ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The annual Turkey Trot is one of the most popular races across the country. The race is typically run around or on Thanksgiving day.
Due to COVID-19, one of the largest turkey trot races in St. Louis will be virtual. The race being virtual allows participants to run it on whichever day works best for them.
Innovative Timing Systems, which is planning the event, said this year it wants to focus on helping local businesses struggling due to the pandemic.
“The thing that really concerned us is we see restaurants closing and businesses closing and we knew that if we could encourage people to do something that would benefit those businesses, maybe we could have some impact and save a few more," said Kurt Hansen, CEO and Founder of Innovative Timing Systems.
Businesses can offer an item worth $25 or more that will be used during the raffle. In exchange, businesses will receive promotion ahead of the race. Hansen is hoping this will help drive customers back to the local businesses.
You can learn more information about the race and how to register by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.