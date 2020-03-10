ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - While several events across the country have been postponed or canceled, a number of popular St. Louis are choosing to weather the storm and not close.
The Magic House in Kirkwood remains open and is preparing for extended business hours for spring break. Chief Administrative Officer Carrie Hutchcraft said cleaning crews are disinfecting every area multiple times a day.
“Every surface is really getting attention throughout the day and just being really conscious of, you know, looking at the disinfectant, the bleach that is needed, the solutions that are really getting to those germs," said Hutchcraft.
Across town at The Wheel, it's business as usual.
"Nothing changes for us because we do it every day,” said general manager Karyn Wilder. “Every day all of the attractions are cleaned and sanitized so every gondola is cleaned. The carousel is cleaning. The mini golf equipment is cleaned and then we continue to clean throughout the day.”
Cleaning crews are also working around the clock at The Aquarium. Extra hand sanitizer stations have been added there, as well as most of the other attractions.
“All of our hard surfaces that are cleaned on a regular basis are getting cleaned a little bit more often," said Executive Director Tami Brown. “By hard surfaces, I mean things like door handles that would normally be cleaned once a day, now they’re cleaned multiple times a day.”
The City Museum has doubled the number of hand sanitizer stations and added signs in the bathroom reminding visitors to wash their hands. Top Golf has also increased its cleaning.
Officials told News 4 they are monitoring the situation and following the CDC's guidelines.
“It’s reassuring that they are staying on top of it and making sure they are doing everything they can to keep us safe," said Jeff Stafford, who took his family to the Aquarium Tuesday. “I’m not really worried about it. I mean I wash my hands when I am supposed to, keep up with my hygiene.”
The City Museum, Top Golf, Magic House, Aquarium, and The Wheel are all remaining open for normal business hours, some are even preparing to extend hours next week for spring break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.