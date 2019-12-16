ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The wintry weather has prompted three St. Louis attractions to close Monday.
The Science Center and the Missouri History Museum will be closed all day on Dec. 16 due to the weather conditions.
The Saint Louis Zoo later announced it would close at 12 p.m. The U.S. Bank Wild Lights and Dinner with Santa are also canceled.
The St. Louis area is under a winter storm warning through midnight. 4Warn Meteorologist Meghan Danahey said freezing drizzle, flurries and some light snow are possible Monday morning with more snow developing between mid-morning and the afternoon.
