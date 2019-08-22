ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A popular Soulard shop will be closing its doors this month.
The Porch Wine & Gift Boutique opened at that coroner of 9th and Lafayette on June 2, 2004.
After over 15 years in business, the shop’s owners said it is time to move to new adventures. They are asking visitors to stop by and share their memories before their August 24 closing.
When the business closes, the building will be for lease or sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.