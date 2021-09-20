ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lane closure changes on the Poplar Street Bridge started Monday morning.
At 5 a.m. on Sept. 20, crews began changing the lane closure configuration of Interstate 55/64 eastbound across the bridge. Crews opened the right three lanes and closed the two left lanes.
In Missouri, the I-55 northbound ramp approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will change from a right lane closure to a left lane closure. On eastbound I-64 approaching the bridge, the right lane closure will also change to a left lane closure. Both ramps will remain with a single lane open approaching the bridge.
Drivers may experience extensive delays during the roadwork. The Interstate 70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge can be used to detour around the closures.
The construction work is part of a $29.8 million project funded by Rebuild Illinois, which aims to rehabilitate area bridges.
