ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Construction crews working on the Poplar Street Bridge say they're sick and tired of being ripped off, after multiple instances of someone stealing their tools and supplies.
The latest victims are a welding company and painting company. They say the thief made his way into a fenced-off area Sunday night and then again Monday night.
Brad Weis, and employee of the welding company, says the gate is locked and equipment is put into the trucks.
“If they want it they're going to get it,” Weis said of the thieves.
But this time, they got video of the suspect. In the footage, the thief can be seen walking up and checking the door handle on the construction trailer. Later, he can be seen walking past the camera with drills in his hands.
“Just about everything we have that helps us do our job is being stolen, said Stephanie Kennedy.
Kennedy says the tools are easy to pawn or sell, sometimes to others in the construction trades who are willing to turn a blind eye to where they came from.
In cases like this, the costs ultimately get passed along to insurance companies, the taxpayers, customers and clients.
Brandon Thomas of Thomas Industrial Coatings said where the thief made a few bucks, it cost his company several thousand.
“It's pretty annoying when you gotta replace the same stuff.,Monday we replaced all the extension cord that was stolen, today is Tuesday and we're replacing it again,” he said.
If you recognize the person in the surveillance images, the companies ask that you call them or police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.