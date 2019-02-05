POPLAR BLUFF (KMOV.com)-- The Rolla Police Department has charged a Poplar Bluff man accused of attempting to kidnap a girl last November.
On Nov. 6, officers arrived to the 100 block of Belmont after receiving a report of a man trying to get a 8-year-old girl to get into his car. Police began searching the area and found evidence related to the case.
While investigating the case on Jan. 23, detectives learned the suspect, later identified as Gilbert Burkhart, came to Rolla to deliver reading material and visited areas in Missouri and Illinois often.
Authorities say Burkhart is a registered sex offender in Missouri.
Burkhart, who was already in Butler County jail on unrelated charges, was charged with one count of attempted child kidnapping.
His bond for the new charge is set at $250,000.
Anyone with details about the incident should contact police at 573-308-1213 or the tip hotline at 573-364-0111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.