OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Popeye's on Page Avenue in Overland has been closed by the St. Louis County Health Department.
According to the health department, the restaurant could not provide proof of Hepatitis A vaccinations for all food handlers.
An inspection was conducted on Aug. 28, 2018 and follow-up inspections were then conducted on Sept. 9 and Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.