Pope Francis celebrates Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Francis celebrates a Pentecost Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday, albeit without members of the public in attendance. He will then go to his studio window to recite his blessing at noon to the crowds below. The Vatican says police will ensure the faithful gathered in the piazza keep an appropriate distance apart. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)