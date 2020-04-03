BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Pope Francis has appointed a new bishop for the Belleville diocese and accepted the resignation of Bishop Edward Braxton.
Pope Francis has appointed Bishop-elect Michael McGovern, who is currently a parish priest in the archdiocese of Chicago. He is a priest at St. Raphael the Archangel in Old Mill Creek.
Bishop-elect McGovern was born on July 1, 1964 in Chicago. He was ordained a priest for the Chicago archdiocese on May 21, 1994.
Braxton has served as the diocese's bishop since 2005.
The diocese of Belleville comprises the 28 southernmost counties in Illinois with 108 parishes.
