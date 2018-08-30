KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Bad treatment of referees is one reason why there is a shortage of high school referees in the St. Louis area.
The shortage is getting worse, said Mark Probst, one of the people who schedules officials for all high school sports in St. Louis. The shortage is one reason why Kirkwood High School moved its opener against Francis Howell to Thursday, instead of holding it on Friday.
“I can tell you that it going to be worse before it gets better. Next year, I anticipate 20 games will move to Thursday night if not more,” said Probst.
The bad treatment is not only coming from fans and parents but also coaches.
“It is okay to say that’s a horrible call, but let it go, don't follow them to their car, don’t scream at them as they are leaving the field,” said Kirkwood football parent Michael Wise.
Probst say they are looking for more parents or grandparents to get involved, but they’re also starting younger.
“We’re reaching out to our schools to try and get our high school students,” said Probst.
