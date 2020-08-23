ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With many St. Louis area schools starting this week, it's really important for students to get their sleep schedules back on track.
But that might be harder than ever this year, according to Mercy Kids Sleep Medicine Specialist Dr. John Spivey. He said many kids have been out of a routine since virtual learning started in the spring.
He added that another barrier for teenagers is that their circadian rhythm is naturally changing during puberty, pushing them to stay up later.
Spivey offered this advice to get teens back on a school-friendly routine: adjust their wake time to get out of bed earlier, avoid naps, and get a lot of natural light in the morning.
He says all children should practice good "sleep hygiene," which includes making beds cool, calm, and comfortable. He suggests prohibiting children from playing video games, doing homework, and eating in bed so the bed is only associated with sleeping. He also says parents should avoid using an earlier bedtime as a punishment because that might hurt the positive association with going to bed.
Spivey also suggests everyone put away electronics 30-60 minutes before bed because the blue light from tablets and cell phones can disrupt the natural circadian rhythm.
