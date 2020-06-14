ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Pools throughout St. Louis County will be able to reopen on Monday, after concern over the spread of coronavirus forced them to remain closed this spring.
While the county is giving pools the green light to reopen, some will remain closed for the 2020 season. Community pools in Webster Groves, Sunset Hills and several other cities remain drained behind locked gates and will not reopen.
Others, like those in Richmond Heights, Des Peres, Crestwood and Ballwin will reopen along with pools managed by the county.
The North Pointe Aquatic Center in Ballwin will open on Monday, but with restrictions in place. Guests must wear a mask as they enter and exit the facility and at any time they are not in the water or eating. Guests will also be required to bring their own pool chairs. White paint on the cement and grass dictates where families can sit a safe distance from others.
North Pointe will offer two open swim sessions a day, seven days a week. The first begins at 12:00 p.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. The second begins at 3:00 p.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. Pass-holder members will be given priority, while residents with Ballwin Parks and Rec Department passes will be allowed in second.
Pools are required to abide by the 25 percent capacity limit, meaning 315 people are allowed inside North Pointe at one time. Guests may be turned away once that limit is reached, but are welcome to come back for another open swim session. All guests must pack up and leave the facility when the session ends, but can get back in line to enter for the next session.
Inner-tubes will be sanitized after each use and all splash pads at county pools will remain closed. More information on St. Louis County's regulations for pools can be found at stlcorona.com.
Concession stands can remain open, with safety precautions in place for both pool staff and guests.
Check with your local pool for more specifics on opening dates and rules and regulations.
