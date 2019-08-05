'Pool Paws for Humane Laws' gives area dogs a chance to dip in the pool for a good cause

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Area dogs took an end-of-the-season dip at McNair pool in St. Charles on Monday as part of the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation's "Pool Paws for Humane Laws."
The events raise funds for the group. They lobby for animal cruelty legislation.
Companions are invited to take their well-socialized dogs to pools in St. Charles, Kirkwood and O'Fallon.
Admission is $10 per dog plus one human companion and $3 per additional family member or friend.
All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Half of the fees will go to the alliance.
Here's a list of upcoming events:
- Thursday, Aug 8, 6 - 8 p.m. at McNair Pool in St. Charles.
- Tuesday, Sep 3, 5 - 7 p.m. at Kirkwood Aquatic Center in Kirkwood.
- Thursday, Sep 5, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., with small dogs only from 5:30 - 6 p.m. at Kirkwood Aquatic Center in Kirkwood.
- Saturday, Sep 7, 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Alligator's Creek Aquatic Center in O'Fallon.
For more information, visit maal.org
