ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just as it starts to heat up, pools and splash pads in St. Louis are gearing up to open.
The city shut them all down last year due to COVID-19, but now city crews are in the process of reopening its 12 pools and pads.
10 fountains, including the fountain at Kiener Plaza, in the city limits will also be turned back on. Some might be turned on just time for Memorial Day weekend.
