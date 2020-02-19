JUPITER, Fla. — Daniel Ponce de Leon is probably the most competitive player on the Cardinals.
His fiery demeanor is present every time he pitches. It showed up Wednesday, too, at every station his team visited for the pitchers' fielding practice (PFP) championship at Cardinals spring training.
Last year, Adam Wainwright’s squad took home the crown in the tournament—also referred to as the pitcher fundamentals championship—which Cardinals manager Mike Shildt instituted in 2019 as a fun way to bring an extra element of competition to the drills in spring camp. Ponce de Leon famously reached the finals in last spring's tournament, opposite Team Waino, before flubbing a couple ground balls en route to a championship-round loss for his team.
Understandably, he was eager on Wednesday to put last year’s unfortunate finish behind him—a finish which, in the 12 months since, had apparently not been forgotten by his Cardinals teammates.
“I believe Ponce imploded last year when it counted, come on over here,” team captain John Brebbia joked when drafting Ponce de Leon with his second-round pick. The six team captains for this year’s event were Brebbia, Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Carlos Martinez, Andrew Miller and Tyler Webb.
Like Ponce, Brebbia is a competitive guy. But Ponce’s focus on the minutiae of the scoring system was far more evident at each of the six stations of Wednesday’s competition; Brebbia was more about the big picture.
“I don’t care about demerits, we just want to make outs, here,” Brebbia said during his team’s turn at the rag ball drill. Bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd, noted rag ball enthusiast, issued a demerit for every mistake made by a member of the team. After each team competed at all six stations—rag ball, plays at the plate, pitcher pop ups, grounders, plays at first base and bunting—the two teams with the fewest demerits would compete in the finals.
For the purposes of this contest, the pitcher had to field the ball cleanly to avoid receiving a demerit. Knocking the ball down could still result in an out during a real game, but not here.
But Brebbia didn't seem to mind. He just wanted his team to focus on the fundamentals that could lead to success in a real game. Everything else was gravy.
“Anybody know what a playoff share is for the PFP championship? Playoff share? Zero," Brebbia told his teammates. "We’re playing for a World Series.”
Throughout the day, Brebbia consistently reminded his team to keep their eyes on the real prize.
“It’s real cool to come out here and take it easy, field our ground balls,” Brebbia said. “It’s way cooler to stop a hot shot in Game 6 or 7, pick the ball up, throw the guy out, celebrate, pop (champagne noises). That’s a lot more fun. So we aim for that.”
Of course, Brebbia didn't have the reminder of last year's final-round failure weighing him down like Ponce de Leon did. Ponce had redemption on the brain.
Pitcher fundamentals is all about the details. At each station, the pitchers had to be constantly aware of the game situation dictated by the coach running the drill. Demerits were given not only for failing to execute the play, but also for falling short on the details. Checking the imaginary runners, looking them back to the base and performing clear vocal communication were all critical elements of the tournament for which demerits could be issued.
On occasion, Ponce verbalized his thought process in order to ensure his team would not be issued a demerit for his communication.
"What was that?! Sketchy," Ponce told Darwin Marrero when he thought the Cardinals coach was making the grounders too difficult.
"We're here to get better, not some lame championship," Brebbia noted.
Ponce de Leon—and despite his insisting that the championship wasn't his focus, Brebbia, too—occasionally worked the judges in hopes for more favorable scoring. There was even a shameful attempt to bribe Miles Mikolas, who sat out Wednesday's competition due to injury and served as scoring judge for one of the stations. Jordan Hicks also did not participate as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.
At one point, Team Brebbia considered taking a longer route to their next station as a way to work the system. Less time on each station, less chance for mistakes or demerits. Ultimately, they decided to compete honorably, jogging to their next station as a group.
In the end, Team Brebbia's collective effort in the preliminary rounds was good enough to advance to the finals against Team Miller.
Shildt asks "Han Solo" if he wants home or away. Yup. Brebbia's team is in the finals. He says backs against the wall.... they want visiting team. pic.twitter.com/tfLgvs9op4— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 19, 2020
The news was clearly a relief for Ponce de Leon; the dream was still alive. The championship drill: Bunting.
To win the title, Brebbia's team had to score more 'runs' than Andrew Miller's group. A run was tallied after four consecutive successful bunts, as the players had to get the bunt down before moving the imaginary runner around the bases with three more. Three outs, or failed attempts, ended the inning, bringing the opposing team up to bat.
Team Brebbia—which also consisted of Ponce de Leon, Evan Kruczynski, Seth Elledge, Ramon Santos and the Mr. Irrelevant of the draft, Bryan Dobzanski—had just ended the preliminary rounds at the bunting station, perhaps an advantage heading into the finals.
In the early portion of the championship, however, Brebbia's team fell behind. After his previous turn resulted in a missed bunt that cost his team an out, Santos stepped back into the box for his next chance, needing to spark a rally. His subsequent conversion led to an electrifying comeback, as Team Brebbia batted around to storm back and take the lead.
Ramón Santos got some razzing from his teammates after missing a previous bunt. He comes through clutch twice in this video en route to a Team Brebbia victory. pic.twitter.com/nWIR7CAAit— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 19, 2020
In their final at-bat, Miller's team failed to close the gap, securing the victory for Team Brebbia. Ponce de Leon’s redemptive arc was complete. Aware of the history behind Ponce's motivation Wednesday, Brebbia highlighted his effort when asked to name an MVP from his squad.
"To watch him attack each station like he did today and carry this team to a championship was impressive," Brebbia said.
Ponce de Leon was just relieved to have the monkey off his back.
"I needed that,” he later quipped.
The victory celebration for Team Brebbia: pic.twitter.com/KzwblhHttZ— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 19, 2020
In the ensuing celebration, Ponce de Leon tried to rip Brebbia's jersey off, but couldn't get it untucked.
"Why is it so tight?" Ponce inquired.
Brebbia later denied accusations that he had tucked his jersey extra tight to avoid the revelation of a bad tattoo.
"No, I don't have any embarrassing tattoos," Brebbia said. "I just, I got a bad body. And it's real white. So we'll just keep it under wraps."
