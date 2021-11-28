ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A cow walking the streets in St. Louis County made for an unusual site Saturday morning for a passerby.
St. Louisan John Pagano saw the cow and stopped to take a video. St. Louis County police responded to a "traffic hazard" near the 4300 block of Margaret Ridge Drive around 6 a.m. Saturday.
Police said The Humane Society of Missouri showed up to take the cow.
