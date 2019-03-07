ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are trying to track down the person who held up a North City convenience store.
The holdup reportedly took place at a store in the 7800 block of North Broadway around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
Police told News 4 they were given a very vague description of the suspect and the investigation remains active.
No other information regarding the suspect or holdup has been released.
