SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a 36-year-old woman was sexually assualted and robbed by an armed man in south St. Louis Tuesday.
Just past midnight, officers arrived to a local hospital for a report of 36-year-ol d woman robbed. The woman told investigators that she was walking in the 2200 block of Alberta when a man , between the age of 30 to 35 approached her and asked her to follow him into the gangway between nearby houses.
Once they got in the gangway, the man sexually assaulted the victim at gunpoint and demanded her belongings, police say.
The suspect ran away after stealing items out of the woman's wallet.
A friend of the victim transported her to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.