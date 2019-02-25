ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was robbed just north of Downtown St.Louis Friday evening.
The woman was walking to her car just before 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of N 7th, when a man approached her with a gun, and demanded money, according to police.
After the woman said she didn’t have any money, the man reportedly snatched her bag of food and ran away.
The woman was not injured.
