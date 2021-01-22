Janet Porzelt and Evan Hausermann 1/22/2021

Janet Porzelt and Evan Hausermann are charged after police say they called in a bomb threat at a daycare, so Porzelt could leave early for the day.

 St. Peters Police Department

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman reported bomb threats at the St. Peters school she worked at so she can be sent home from work early and still get paid. 

Officials with the St. Peters Police Department said the department responded to Primrose School for a bomb threat on Jan. 12 at 7 a.m. and again on Jan. 22 at 8 a.m. In both threat calls, the school was immediately evacuated and the police department didn't find any bomb devices anywhere. 

Their investigation showed Janet Porzelt, an employee of the school, and her boyfriend, Evan Hausermann, were the ones who made the threat calls. Police said the threats were made in order for Porzelt to "be sent home from work, but still receive her pay for the full day."

The Florissant couple were charged for making a terrorist threat and making a false bomb report. They are being held at St. Charles County Jail on a $25,000 bond. 

