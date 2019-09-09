ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- A 28-year-old woman was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting two officers after a stabbing in South City Sunday afternoon.
Officers arrived to the 2600 block of Gravois around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Once there, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a puncture wound to his back.
The man told officials that he was stabbed with a pair of scissors during an argument with a 28-year-old woman.
While attempting to arrest the 28-year-old, police said she kicked two officers and bit one on the arm.
The officer refused medical treatment and a pair of scissors were found nearby.
No additional information has been released.
