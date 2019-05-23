ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.
Police found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds just before 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of Hartford. She died at the scene, police say.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
