O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in O'Fallon, Illinois are investigating after a woman was found set on fire Monday morning.
Police said the crime scene was located in an area near West Madison and Obernuefemann Road at 7:25 a.m. after a call for a vehicle fire. Police said they were on scene within two minutes.
Once on scene, officers found the woman on fire, and while immediately rendering aid, were unsuccessful in saving the woman's life.
Police said in a news conference Monday they have a person of interest identified, but have not made any arrests and will not release any information for officer's safety at this time.
News 4’s Emma Hogg was at Obernuefemann Road around 10:50 a.m. and saw a police vehicle blocking the roadway to traffic.
According to the O’Fallon Parks & Recreation Facebook page, the walking trail along Obernuefemann Road at the Family Sports Park was closed around 10:20 a.m. In addition, they said the east entrance/exit of the Family Sports Park is also closed until further notice.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact detectives at 618-624-9589.
