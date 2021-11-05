HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) -- A woman was dragged 50 feet trying to stop someone from stealing her car at a QuikTrip Thursday night, Hazelwood Police said.
Police said the woman left her car running with the keys inside as she got out to pump air into her tires. Moments later, someone got into the car and tried to drive away from the QuikTrip on Howdershell Road near Hazelwood West High School.
The woman hung on to the car and was dragged around 50 feet trying to stop the person, police said. The suspect then saw a dog in the vehicle, which scared him off.
The woman only had minor injuries from the incident. The thief reportedly left the area in a red sedan.
Police said it was later discovered that the suspect let the air out of the woman's tires in hopes that she would leave the car running while she was at the air pump.
Hazelwood Police reminded drivers to take the keys out of the car and lock it while at the gas station.
