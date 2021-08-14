NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives in North City are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead Saturday morning.
Just past 3:30 a.m., a man and woman were walking along the pedestrian crosswalk near Union Blvd and Natural Bridge Ave near the border of the Wells-Goodfellow and Kingsway West neighborhoods. Police said the pair had the right of way as the walk signal was activated and cars were stopped at a red light at the intersection.
As they were crossing the street, police said a car drove around the other stopped vehicles to run the red light and hit the victims. The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. The man was grazed and expected to survive.
An accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene.
