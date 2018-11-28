BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman has been charged after a deadly stabbing at North County Family Dollar.
Breckenridge Hills police say Marybeth Gaeng, 65, was found with multiple stab wounds at the Family Dollar at 9730 St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday. She died Tuesday night.
The suspect, 34-year-old Cameka Cathey, was located a short-time later and was arrested, police said.
A news release from police states Cathey and Gaeng had no prior interaction and the victim was "chosen by the suspect at random."
According to a probable cause statement, Cathey went into the store, took two knives from a shelf and stabbed the victim in the head. As aid was being rendered by other customers, Gaeng was stabbed again.
Cathey was charged with Murder 1st degree and Armed Criminal Action. Police said additional charges against Cathey are pending for unrelated crimes.
This is a developing story. News 4 will post more information as it becomes available.
