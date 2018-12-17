STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Ste. Genevieve County woman is facing charges after allegedly killing her husband and the then hiding his body in his car.
Susan Armantrout, 41, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.
She and her husband Aaron were reported missing over the weekend. Police said Susan had made threats against Aaron in the past. Her mother told them she tried to shoot him in the fall, police say.
Police said on Friday, Aaron was supposed to meet his sister but did not show up.
Police say Susan was found Sunday at the house of an acquaintance in Bonne Terre, where she was detained.
When she was questioned, police said she admitted to fatally shooting Aaron in their master bedroom at their home before dragging his body into his 200 Blue BMW 540i. She then drove the body to Potosi.
Police said she then hid the car and body in a storage locker unit at 8 and U Storage in Potosi.
Police said they located Aaron's body Monday afternoon along with with his car. She was then picked up by a friend.
This is a developing story. More will be posted when it becomes available.
