(KMOV.com) - A warning is being issued to parents about a new challenge for teens that is circulating Facebook, the 48-hour challenge.
It encourages teens to go missing for up to two days at a time and awards points for every social media mention while they’re missing.
Police say it is not only dangerous but could also tie them up while there are real emergencies.
Child psychiatrists say it’s never a good idea to assume your child knows better than to involve themselves in such an internet challenge.
Police say anyone caught participating in the 48-hour challenge could face charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.