(KMOV.com) - As the holidays approach, police warn of rise in property crimes across St. Louis region.
In Affton, St. Louis County police are trying to track down a couple using a U-Haul truck to steal packages from porches. In Lafayette Square, a Ring camera captured a woman in a blonde wig steal a package off the front porch in the middle of the afternoon.
With the holiday season upon us, police are asking everyone to be vigilant.
“[Property crimes] have been on the rise pretty steadily,” said Jim Whyte, of the Central West End Neighborhood Security Initiative.
In St. Louis City, overall property crime is down compared to last year, according to SLMPD records. But certain neighborhoods are seeing major spike. In the Shaw neighborhood in south St. Louis, property crimes increased 47 percent compared to last year, but burglaries are up 82 percent.
“It scared the bejesus out of me,” said Sarah Bondurant who caught a thief in her garage off Flora Avenue in Shaw Monday morning.
“I woke up and was letting the dogs out, and realized after I let the dogs out that the gate was open and when I went out to see about the gate, I saw a guy stealing the bike from our garage,” she said.
Their family isn’t alone, with several others reporting bike thefts in recent weeks. In the Central West End, there have been 82 reports of property crimes in the last month, a decrease compared to last year. But Jim Whyte says its still happening more often than it should. He says the simplest thing people can do is lock their gates, garages and car doors.
“There’s not one thing that will help you from becoming a victim, it’s a lot of different things. Signage, lighting, alarms, cameras, all of those things working together should protect you from becoming a victim,” said Whyte.
The other tip from police is to keep photos of all your belongings like power tools, lawn equipment and bikes. If you become a victim, those photos can help with insurance claims and help to reclaim your stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.