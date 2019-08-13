2007 Ferrari 430 Spider

2007 Ferrari 430 Spider 

 Sunset Hills Police Department

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Ferrari was stolen overnight in Sunset Hills.

Police said the black 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider was stolen from the 11000 block of Chateau Chura.

Authorities ask anyone who sees the vehicle or knows where it is to call 911.

