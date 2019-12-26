ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man working for the New Life Evangelistic Center was robbed on Christmas morning while handing out free bus passes, police say.
The victim and his counterpart were distributing free passes near the corner of St. Charles and Tucker around 10:30 a.m. when a man approached him.
The suspect then reportedly grabbed the book of bus tickets and ran away on foot.
The two volunteers chased after him, but he eventually pulled out a gun and warned them to stop following him.
Police said the man is in his 40s, about 6'0-6'2, heavy set with dark brown skin and a short, crew-cut style haircut. He was wearing a dark green hooded jacket and dark jogging pants.
