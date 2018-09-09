NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in North County left two people injured.
Police told News 4 that officers responded to two shooting scenes in 1200 block of Walker Avenue, near the area of Bowers Avenue, around 7 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, a 17-year-old and 19-year-old were found in nearby yards, both suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was shot in the head.
Both were transported to nearby hospitals and are in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
