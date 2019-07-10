CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several officers responded St. Louis Premium Outlet Mall in Chesterfield Tuesday afternoon after reports of shots fired at the facility.
A Chesterfield Police Spokesman said five shots were fired in the atrium of the mall, outside of the stores.
According to the probable cause statement, 32-year-old Kerri Weir, of Ballwin, and another suspect approached a victim to collect a debt owed to Weir.
The other suspect told the victim, "You're not going to your next appointment, you're coming with us," and grabbed him by the shirt.
The victim said he was in fear of his life and was able to escape by firing multiple shots from his handgun into the air.
Weir was taken into custody and arrested at the airport and is charged with first degree kidnapping.
She admitted she asked the other suspect to help her collect the debt by taking the victim back to his house and collecting the money from him.
As of Tuesday, officers were still looking for two additional people, a man and a woman, who may have been involved, but they still don't have specific descriptions.
She is being held on $300,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.