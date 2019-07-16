ST. JAMES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Staff at a youth football camp in St. James, Mo. are cleaning up their facility after vandals broke in and damaged their gear Monday night.
In a Facebook post, the St. James Youth Football team said vandals broke into their storage room and stole various shoulder pads and helmets. Before making off with the stolen goods, the suspects emptied their uniform and gear containers, poured chemicals and urinated on all of the gear-- including all practice jersey, pants, game jersey, and pad inserts.
The team wrote that the vandalism comes just before football season.
"Needless to say football season is right around the corner and this little act has jepordized the season for all of our youth teams. Youth tackle board members will be fully assessing the damage today," they wrote.
Anyone with information should contact the St. James Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.