FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A person was found dead by suicide after barricading themselves inside a Florissant home Friday.
Officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Allen Friday morning. While attempting to contact the homeowner, officers heard a single gunshot from inside of the home. The house was then evacuated except for the person who was believed to have fired the shot.
The Florissant Police Department said they have made multiple attempts to reach the barricaded person but have had no luck. After several attempts, the St. Louis County Tactical Operations Unit used a robot to enter the house. Police said the subject was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.