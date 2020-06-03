ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Saying he is "not interested in the business manager's Monday-morning-quarterbacking," St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden responded passionately to the St. Louis Police Officer’s Association's assertion that they have lost faith in the chief.
The city police officer's union, spearheaded by Jeff Roorda, criticized Hayden’s handling on Monday night’s violent protests in a letter to Governor Parson, the Post Dispatch reported.
"[Roorda] feels a need to thrive on crisis, attempts to invoke panic, and is accustomed to an environment wherein he can control the Chief of Police. A person who is as controversial and divisive as he is, through his words and actions, has no seat at my table," Hayden wrote.
Parson on Wednesday said there would be no action on his part.
"As far as Chief Hayden goes, I met with him,” Parson said. “I'm not sure of all the details that go along with that right now but I think one thing you’ve got to have on your mind if you replace a chief or if you find an alternative way to do that, who takes that over. And who would be in charge of that situation if that would occur."
Chief Hayden responds to below story. https://t.co/HnRQgheIqV pic.twitter.com/haOAJQzNLh— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 3, 2020
The mayor of St. Louis, Lyda Krewson, gave the chief her full support.
"Chief John Hayden has my full confidence and support. He has the right experience, professionalism, and temperament for these difficult times. Now is not the time to continue to resurrect these personal attacks," Krewson wrote in a statement. "We should all put this energy into keeping our residents, neighborhoods, and businesses safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.